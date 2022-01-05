UTA’s Independent Film Group Hires Agents Jake Carter and Travis Tammero

There are two more entries to add to the start of the year shuffling in the representation business as Jake Carter and Travis Tammero have joined the ranks of UTA’s Independent Film Group.

Carter will work from UTA’s New York office, while Tammero will be based at the agency’s headquarters in Beverly Hills. Both report to Jim Meenaghan and Rena Ronson, partners and co-heads of the Independent Film Group.

Carter segues to UTA after serving as a vp at the bicoastal 30WEST, where he served crucial roles in such films as The Mauritanian, Destroyer, Late Night, Ben Is Back, Some Kind of Heaven and the upcoming The Contractor. Before that, he worked at Black Bear Pictures, and his resume includes stints at Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo and FilmBuff (now Gunpowder & Sky).

Tammero, who specializes in the sales of documentaries and series to studios, indie distributors and digital platforms, previously worked at CAA. During his time there, he was on teams representing filmmakers, financiers and producers like DJ Caruso, Glen Zipper, Josh Zeman, Carmelo Anthony, Alex Winter, Jackie Chan and others. He also worked on 76 Days, Homeroom, Justin Bieber: Our World and WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.

UTA’s co-president David Kramer said in a statement that he is “thrilled to welcome these highly regarded agents to our industry-leading independent film team,” with the unit responsible for content financing and distribution for independent and co-financed motion pictures. He continued by adding, “Their broad experience will augment the team in a variety of ways and is especially key in helping to expand our rapidly growing documentary business.”

They join at a critical time, too. The theatrical motion picture business remains in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while there remains a high demand for indie dramas, documentaries and series in the streaming universe. Carter and Tammero also start the year on Meenaghan and Ronson’s team as they prep for this month’s Sundance Film Festival, one of the first major in-person markets to be held amid the ongoing pandemic. UTA’s Independent Film Group has credits that include A Hero, Promising Young Woman, The Mauritanian, The Father, Hidden Figures, Room, Lady Bird, The Big Sick, Call Me By Your Name and I, Tonya, among others.