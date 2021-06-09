Veteran Advertising Executive Mike Densmore Joins UTA Marketing as Head of Growth and Innovation

Mike Densmore, a veteran advertising executive, has joined UTA Marketing in a newly created role as head of growth and innovation.

Based in the agency’s New York office, Densmore will be responsible for spearheading the agency’s new business efforts with brand clients globally and expanding relationships within the advertising industry.

Densmore most recently served as the CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors, where he launched new partnerships with Hyatt, Diageo, YouTube Music and Saucony, among others. Previously, he served as the global chief growth officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, where he led the “FU2016” campaign for Netflix’s House of Cards, which won the inaugural Integrated Grand Prix Award at Cannes Lions. He’s also held top positions at McKinney, Droga5, Modernista!, and Wieden + Kennedy, where he ran the North American Nike business.

UTA Marketing — established four years ago by co-heads David Anderson and Julian Jacobs — represents such clients as Delta Air Lines, General Mills, General Motors, Google, LinkedIn, Lyft, Petco and Piaggio, among others. In a joint statement, the duo dubbed Densmore “an invaluable asset” to the team as they expand the agency’s New York footprint. “Mike is extremely well-respected within the marketing and branding industries, and he has an unparalleled reputation for developing innovative, one-of-a-kind initiatives that leverage entertainment and media to appeal to consumers,” they added.

For his part, Densmore said he’s long-admired UTA and is thrilled to join Anderson and Jacobs. “UTA, its clients and partners are not just at the center of culture, they often are anticipating and bringing to life what comes next. This is deeply fulfilling creative work, and I can’t wait to utilize the broad scope of talent and resources across the agency to help build off the incredible momentum well underway.”

UTA Marketing most recently has been involved in several significant campaigns this year including the launch of LinkedIn’s #ConversationsForChange; partnering LinkedIn with RuPaul for Pride Month, Tyler Perry for Black History Month and Issa Rae for International Women’s Day; working with Google to support the company’s entertainment and creator partnerships efforts including the just-announced partnership with Ava DuVernay’s film collective ARRAY; the new storytelling fellowship with The Black List in support of emerging filmmakers; a collaboration with Powderkeg: Fuse, Paul Feig’s female director incubator; and a series of high-profile General Motors campaigns.