UTA Opens New London Office Aimed at Growing Opportunities for U.K., European Clients

Agency powerhouse UTA has unveiled a new London office billed as in “the heart of the city’s entertainment district.”

The firm’s London premises were previously located in the Angel areas in North London. The new 28,000-square-foot office occupies two floors at the intersection of the British capital’s Fitzrovia and Soho neighborhoods and will host 100-plus employees. It houses members of the company’s music practice, as well as agents working across such areas as the production arts, podcasting, endorsements, voiceovers and entertainment marketing. It also is the local home of advisory services through MediaLink, which UTA acquired in late 2021.

The new London headquarters is also near the new home of U.K. talent and literary agency Curtis Brown Group, which became part of UTA last year. “The close proximity of all the UTA-affiliated operations will foster increased collaboration and make more collective expertise and resources available to clients, as well as the broader London creative and business communities,” the company said.

“London is one of the world’s great cultural and commercial centers, and this expansion reflects UTA’s growing investment in bringing U.K. and European clients more opportunities to make an impact around the world,” said Jeremy Zimmer, CEO and co-founder of UTA. “We’re excited to move into our new London home, creating a vibrant hub for our expanding team and range of capabilities across entertainment, sports and business.”

UTA first established a presence in London with its 2015 acquisition of top U.K. music practice The Agency Group. In 2021, the company further boosted its music business with the takeover of London-based Echo Location Talent Agency.

International expansion has been a key strategic focus for UTA. In 2022, it became the first major U.S. talent agency to acquire a top European talent firm in Curtis Brown. The deal “significantly expanded UTA’s global footprint in one of the world’s most important and thriving creative markets,” the firm said.

UTA’s London office will continue to be co-led by music agents Neil Warnock and Obi Asika. The company will celebrate its new London home with a gala opening event on June 15. UTA is headquartered in L.A. and also has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville and New York.

“We had been making an investment in the U.K. for a very long time, since the beginning of the company,” UTA president David Kramer told The Hollywood Reporter. “But that was with a different approach, which was that a lot of agents would travel over there, get to know all the different agents and agencies there. We ended up, and still continue to do so, co-repping an amazing roster of clients coming out of the U.K. It’s such an exciting, vibrant, robust community.”

But the strategy and approach has since evolved. “Especially, as you saw the world getting smaller over the past several years, with technology and the birth of the streamers, and with what people are interested in watching and what markets were growing, the U.K. was the most logical next step for us to expand outside of the U.S.,” Kramer explained. “Some of that happened when we acquired The Agency Group, so had an office there since that acquisition, less than 10 years ago. As we saw different companies planting their flags in that market, among others, we decided that the smart thing would be, to be able to work with them and represent people from that market, to plant our own flag.”

But with additional acquisitions came a challenge. “The good news-bad news is that we ran out of office space,” Kramer told THR. “So we decided that it was time for us to take the next move and to grow the office footprint.”