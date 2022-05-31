UTA Promotes 26 Staffers to Partner, Its Largest Class

Less than two years after announcing its largest partner class in agency history with the elevation of 19 agents to partner status, UTA is back at it again, this time promoting 26 staffers across 15 divisions.

The new partners, now the largest set in UTA’s 31-year-history, include agents and execs from motion picture literary and talent groups, unscripted television, ventures, production arts, sports, MediaLink, media rights, UTA Speakers, digital talent, UTA IQ, and music, as well as corporate departments legal and human resources. More than 40 percent of the new partners identify as women or people of color.

In alphabetical order, UTA’s roster of new partners includes David Anderson (MediaLink), Robert Arakelian (production arts), Natasha Bolouki (unscripted television), Rob Carlson (motion picture lit), David Evenchick (UTA Speakers), Mike “G” Guirguis (music), Julian Jacobs (MediaLink), Joe Kessler (UTA IQ), Andrew Lear (unscripted television), Fara Leff (Klutch Sports Group), Jbeau Lewis (music), Jenny Maryasis (motion picture lit), Matthew Morgan (music), Raina Penchansky (Digital Brand Architects), Jason Richman (media rights), Laura Roenick (human resources), Michael Rubi (production arts), Scott Schachter (talent), Phil Voss (legal), Matt Waldstein (business affairs), Toni Wallace (music), Sam Wick (Ventures), and Ruth-Ann Wynter (human resources).

The agency is also counting three recently announced partners in the 26 total, including previously announced moves naming Stefanie Liquori as general counsel, Carmen Bona as chief strategy and corporate development officer and Richard Siklos as chief communications officer.

“As UTA has grown, these colleagues’ leadership, hard work, mentorship and dedication helps push our business forward every day,” said UTA co-president David Kramer. “This partner class encompasses a wide range of expertise and backgrounds and reflects our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class representation and resources across all areas of the company.”

Today’s news comes amid more shuffling in Hollywood’s agency landscape as CAA’s proposed acquisition of ICM Partners awaits approval, leading some ICM staffers to exit in the interim. As for UTA, the agency has upped nearly 100 staffers over the past year.