UTA Partners With Klutch Sports Group to Open Atlanta Office

United Talent Agency is expanding its network with the announcement of a new office in Atlanta, set to open in partnership with sister company Klutch Sports Group. The new address follows locations in Beverly Hills, Nashville, New York and London, and will make UTA the first of Hollywood’s top talent firms to have a full-service operation in Atlanta.

In Atlanta, UTA will offer representation across all of its divisions — music, sports, film, television, podcasts, books, fine arts and more — as well as advising global brands based in the region on ways to partner with the creative community. The official location is being kept under wraps for now but is planned for the city’s midtown district. As part of the plans, UTA will also open a satellite UTA Artist Space, the gallery space in Beverly Hills that features rotating exhibits as an extension of the agency’s UTA Fine Arts division.

The new office will be led by UTA partners Steve Cohen and Arthur Lewis with Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul, who also serves as head of UTA Sports and a partner of the agency. Though Paul is well known as LeBron James’s agent, he also reps ballers John Wall, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball, and others. Cohen, a senior agent in UTA’s motion picture talent group, and Lewis, creative director of UTA Fine Arts and the UTA Artist Space, are said to have deep roots in Atlanta.

Klutch already has a mark in Atlanta thanks to its NFL representation practice, which will be expanded. Klutch Sports Group head of football Damarius Bilbo, who went from stardom at Georgia Tech to playing in the NFL, will work out of UTA’s Atlanta office. The companies already represent notable names from the area including the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish, music artists 21 Savage and Offset, and politician and activist Stacey Abrams.

In a statement, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer called Atlanta, which earned the nicknamed “Hollywood of the South,” an “epicenter” of sports, music, art, business and culture. It has become a hub for major Hollywood productions — everything from Marvel Studios films to blockbuster Netflix projects have shot in the area in recent months — and is home to uber-producer Tyler Perry’s historic studios.

“So much of what we watch, listen to and cheer for comes from this critical region of our country,” Zimmer added. “There is a huge and growing opportunity to connect talent with new possibilities that help them build their careers, where they live and on their terms. Atlanta represents so much of what’s next, and we look forward to being a meaningful and contributing member of the community.”