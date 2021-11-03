UTA Promotes 50 People Across Agency

UTA on Wednesday announced 50 promotions across 20 of the agency’s divisions, including audio, business affairs, digital talent, eSports and TV lit.

This group, which UTA says is 60 percent women and a third people of color, brings the total promotions within the agency to more than 150 in 2021.

“We are grateful for our colleagues’ dedication and resilience as UTA continues to succeed in an evolving business landscape,” said UTA co-president David Kramer. “We look forward to seeing all of the great achievements this group will continue to accomplish in their new roles as the company innovates, expands and flourishes.”

Recently, the agency announced a full-service office opening in Atlanta in partnership with Klutch Sports. Earlier this year, UTA also announced the opening of its new Nashville headquarters.

See the names of those promoted below.