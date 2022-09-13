UTA Promotes David Kramer to President, Jay Sures to Vice Chairman

UTA has promoted two of its top agents to new executive roles at the talent agency.

David Kramer has been promoted to UTA president, while Jay Sures has been named vice chairman. UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer shared the news with staff Tuesday.

Kramer has overseen UTA’s film business and helped develop new lines of business like podcasting and publishing. Zimmer said that the promotion “acknowledges the important role he serves as my close strategic partner, leader of a large part of UTA’s operations, and forward-thinking business builder.”

Kramer led UTA’s acquisition of Curtis Brown Group earlier this summer, and alongside Zimmer worked on the process to bring on EQT as UTA’s largest outside investor.

Sures, meanwhile, helped build UTA’s TV business, and oversees its news, speakers, and culture and leadership businesses. Sures helped turn UTA into a powerhouse agency for journalists, particularly TV news anchors and correspondents, who continue to be in high demand.

“News talent in the last five years have become stars in their own right,” Sures told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “The likes of Don Lemon, David Muir, Anderson Cooper, Bret Baier, Jake Tapper, Norah O’Donnell. They are stars. They are walk-down-the-street stars. And as a result of that, they are compensated in a commensurate way with what they bring to their respective employers, which is a real trusted source in news — people enjoy watching them for different reasons.”

Zimmer called Sures “The ultimate power player,” adding that “As Vice Chairman, we will rely even more on Jay’s unique blend of instincts, intelligence, deep connections, and external relationships to continue to drive our business forward across many dimensions.”