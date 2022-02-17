Georgia Bodnar Joins UTA as Agent in Publishing Unit

UTA has a new agent in its publishing division: Georgia Bodnar.

Bodnar segues to the representation business after spending nearly a decade in publishing, most recently serving as a senior editor at Viking Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Random House. She will be based in New York, reporting to UTA publishing head Byrd Leavell. Bodnar is said to be passionate about books with an activist focus, works that contribute to and drive conversations around race, class, gender and humanity.

“Georgia is highly regarded not only for her fierce intellect, professionalism, and the incredible list of titles she has overseen but also for her collaborative approach to the process,” said Leavell. “One of the defining aspects of UTA Publishing is our tight knit culture of community — Georgia embodies that, and her charisma and strategic vision will add so much to our team.”

During her time in the publishing biz, Bodnar was involved in the acquisitions for books by Uzo Aduba, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, essayist Mikki Kendall, activist DeRay Mckesson, comedian Aparna Nancherla, and writer and poet Erika Sánchez. She has also acquired books by academics writing on subjects of broad appeal like historian Matthew Delmont, astrophysicist and TED Fellow Aomawa Shields, ethnobotanist Cassandra Quave, and professors Joanna Schwartz and Irvin Weathersby. Bodnar, who has BA in English Literature, currently serves on the reading committee for the New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award. Prior to publishing, she worked in the nonprofit space for five years.

UTA’s publishing unit counted 26 books on the New York Times bestsellers list last year thanks to clients Chip and Joanna Gaines, Don Lemon, Emmanuel Acho, Joshua Weissman, Tiffany Haddish, Mary Trump, Laura Coates, Jose Antonio Vargas, Yusuf/Cat Stephens, and others.