UTA Signs Faith-Based Platform Pray.com

Pray.com — the faith-based website and app that offers up daily prayer content, Bible readings and pastor podcasts for its 10 million members — has a new partner in Hollywood.

UTA has signed Pray.com and will represent the company for creative partnerships, publishing, live events, longform content, consumer products and other categories. Spearheading the team will be UTA’s Nick Barnes, a Nashville-based agent who heads up the agency’s Heartland Initiative. The division, announced last December, is focused on clients and storytelling “rooted in the shared values of community, faith and family.”

Launched in 2017, Pray.com boasts more than 5,750 pieces of original content in English, Spanish and Portuguese. The offerings feature such notable names as James Earl Jones Reads The Bible, Sean Astin’s Word of God and Bedtime Bible Stories: From Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees. Steve Gatena, co-founder and CEO, said his team is excited to work with UTA and its roster of talent that is committed to “leaving a legacy of helping others” by promoting prayer as a form of self-care.

“At Pray.com, prayer is the priority,” Gatena added. “Our explosive growth year-over-year, fueled by the global health pandemic and the greater need for mental and spiritual health, has propelled Pray.com to becoming the world’s No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith entertainment.”

Said Barnes: “We built our Heartland initiative to identify and work with creators and companies whose creative pursuits are built on a shared foundation of purpose, and community. Steve and his team have built a tremendous platform that has the potential to do a tremendous amount of good in this world, and we are thrilled to help them in that righteous mission.”