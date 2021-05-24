UTA Signs ‘RuPaul’ Alum Shea Coulee

UTA has signed Shea Couleé, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and All-Stars winner.

The agency will work with them across areas that include music and touring — a tour is planned for 2022 — as well as endorsements, scripted and unscripted projects.

Couleé was first seen as a contestant on the ninth season of Drag Race, where they were a finalist. They later went on to win the fifth season of the franchise’s All-Star competition.

They recently appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show and debuted the podcast Wanna Be On Top? about reality TV series America’s Next Top Model. Past projects include stage show Couleé with A C at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City and Shea Coul-Alé, a beer developed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Co., in which a portion of all profits were donated to non-profit TransTech.

Couleé has released several singles including “Rewind” and “Crème Brûlée.” Their recent release “Collide,” featuring Mykki Blanco, debuting during an episode of All Stars. They are currently working on new music, which they are producing with their label HausDown Records, founded in 2017. Following the release, there will be a 2022 tour described as an “elaborate, immersive experience” for which the album will act as the soundtrack.

Couleé will continue to be managed by Adèllyn Polomski, Dan Polyak, Thiron Colon, Coakley Public Relations, Walker Drawas and Matthew W. Buser, PL.