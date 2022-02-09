Paul Yoo Named Senior VP at UTA Ventures

UTA has hired Paul Yoo to serve as a senior vp in the agency’s Ventures division, which builds and invests in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and technology.

In the newly-created role, Yoo is charged with building out UTA Venture’s private equity practice by identifying opportunities for the agency’s clients to acquire or make substantial investments in existing businesses. Working out of the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters, Yoo reports to UTA Ventures head Sam Wick.

He segues to the post after serving as a partner at Transom Consulting Group and M&A Services, where he built and led the consumer goods and retail practice of the consulting firm and investment bank. Yoo’s resume includes roles at private equity firms and national corporations, developing strategy and managing major transactions. He also has experience as an advisor to A-list stars and athletes in the formation of and investments in consumer brands.

Prior to Transom, Yoo was the CEO and CMO for Kristen Bell’s social impact company This Saves Lives and served as the head of business development for Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company. Additionally, he had a senior manager role at McKinsey.

In making the hire, Wick credited Yoo’s extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, calling him “well-respected” in the financial industry. “With his deep knowledge of the space, he will be able to find innovative ways for clients to become more involved in companies that align with their interests,” he added.

Said Yoo: “UTA has long displayed an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to create lasting value to its client base. Building a strategic investment platform for its clients is a natural extension of the agency’s DNA, and I’m excited to help develop unique opportunities for our creators, talent, artists, and athletes.”