Vancouver’s Bridge Studios Plans 42-Stage Expansion for Hollywood Shoots

Bridge Studios, a major studio for Hollywood film and TV shoots in Vancouver, plans to build another 42 soundstages over the next four years.

The new construction, set to begin next year, will see Bridge Studios in Burnaby, a suburb of Vancouver, have in all 55 stages after the studio campus expansion. The new stages aim to satisfy rising demand by Hollywood studios and streamers for stages in Canada or elsewhere worldwide as their streaming wars feed rising subscriber demand for original content.

And MBS Equipment, the lighting and grip equipment supplier aligned with studio operator Hackman Capital, will be the exclusive provider of production rental equipment for the enlarged Bridge Studios facilities.

Since 1987, the Bridge Boundary Road studio site has hosted over 1,000 productions, including MacGyver and Once Upon a Time series, and movies like Jumanji, Legends of the Fall and First Blood, which was part of the Rambo franchise.

“With 55 sound stages up and operating within the next four years, the city of Burnaby and British Columbia will be an undisputed leader for filming outside of Hollywood,” Ron Hrynuik, general manager at Bridge Studios, predicted in a statement.

The new studios will be built on the current Bridge Studios Boundary Road campus and new sites. These include four stages to be built on Griffiths Drive and to open next year; another 21 stages to be built on Lake City Way and to open in 2025; and another 16 sound stages to open on 18.5 acres on Marine Way in Burnaby in 2025.

And the current Bridge Studios campus will add another soundstage by 2026. The new construction will include facilities with 50‐foot‐high stages, ranging from 9,000 to over 30,000 square feet in size.

TV series like Superman & Lois and The Flash shooting locally have powered Vancouver and the province of British Columbia past pre-pandemic 2019 production levels, with Hollywood studios dropping $3.8 billion in production spending in 2021. The Canadian province competes against rival locales like Ontario, Georgia, New York and California to lure Los Angeles producers to take advantage of tax credits and other incentives when shooting on its soundstages.