Venice Picks Projects for Gap-Financing Market

The Venice Gap-Financing Market has picked the 63 international projects that will pitch producers and financiers at this year’s event, which runs Sept. 2-4 alongside the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

The ninth edition of the gap-financing market includes more than 30 feature projects and more than two dozen immersive and VR works from around the world, all in the final stages of development and funding. The final projects were picked from more than 240 submissions.

This year’s selections run the gambit, from Iceland-set horror film Cold from director Erlingur Thoroddsen, whose latest, Piper, starring Charlotte Hope, Julian Sands and Alexis Rodney, is currently in post-production, to the Syrian documentary 5 Seasons of Revolution, to Gints Zilbalodis’ animated fantasy film Flow, in which a cat wakes up in a flooded world and tries to overcome its fear of water.

The 2022 gap-financing market is a truly global affair, with projects ranging across Europe: Indelible from Italian filmmaker Laura Chiossone; the French-Austrian-Egyptian co-production The 67th Summer, directed by Abu Bakr Shawky; The God Will Not Help from Croatian helmer Hana Jusic; to South America: Ana Guevara and Leticia Jorge’s feature Hold Me Tight from Uruguay, the Fernando Dominguez-directed documentary First Names from Argentina; to Asia: Hwarng Wern Ying’s Taiwanese drama Be With Me, Huang Ruosong’s Chinese feature Chasing the Sun, and Dechen Roder’s I The Song from Bhutan among them.

The market will publish a full book, detailing each project, in mid-July. In Venice, organizers will set up one-to-one meetings between the films’ producer and director teams and various producers, financiers, sales agents and distributors, to faciliate final gap-financing and production for the films.

The 2022 Venice International Film Festival runs Aug. 31-Sept. 10.