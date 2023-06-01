Verizon Bundles Netflix and Paramount+ With Showtime

Amid calls to build back the pay TV landscape, streaming rivals Netflix and Paramount+ are being bundled together via Verizon +Play.

The telecom giant will see its subscription bundling platform for a limited time offer Netflix’s premium plan and the Paramount+ with Showtime in a bundle for $25.99 a month. Verizon is pointing to annual savings of $70, based on monthly retail pricing for Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime.

The offer also comes ahead of Paramount, home of TV hits like Yellowjackets and Your Honor, launching its new Paramount+ with Showtime service on June 27, bringing Showtime’s programming into the main Paramount+ experience. The discounted rate for a Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime package also shows one way to bundle more streaming services together to sign up more subscribers and reduce churn.

“With partners like Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime on +Play, we’re leading the industry in offering customers the content they want, with never-before-seen bundles they can’t get anywhere else. And now with +Play as a perk offered with myPlan, we’re looking forward to even more customers taking advantage of the savings we have to offer,” Erin McPherson, chief content officer at Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement.

Verizon is also extending its TV video strategy that markets third-party streaming platforms rather than owning and offering online platforms to mobile and broadband Internet customers through acquisitions. The Verizon +Play offer also comes as streamers are recalibrating to tackle rising content costs and get to profitability sooner for investors.

“By partnering with Verizon, we are making our broad and popular streaming offering on Paramount+ with Showtime just that more accessible,” Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer at Paramount Streaming, added in his own statement.