Verve to Relocate Its Los Angeles Headquarters

Verve, the talent and literary agency, is on the move in Los Angeles.

The Bill Weinstein-run representation firm has inked a deal to move its main headquarters from 6310 San Vicente Blvd eastward toward the Hollywood Media District at the BA/SE creative campus on 6555 Barton and 959 Seward. The new location is in a complex that also houses audio postproduction company Formosa Group and is a short walk to the historic Sunset Las Palmas Studios.

Verve staffers are expected to be packing up and moving to the new office in September. It’ll be the first move for the talent agency’s Los Angeles office since it settled into its current Miracle Mile space in 2012, when it had just 17 employees. The firm, founded in 2010 by former WME agents Bryan Besser, Adam Levine and Weinstein, had earlier occupied a Culver City office space.

The agency will now set up in a 53,000-square-foot space at the renovated BA/SE creative campus, which has been owned by Lincoln Property Company since 2020. About 50 agents and executives along with assistants and coordinators will move to the new office next month.

The move marks an 18-month planning process for Verve leadership as they have worked on reworking their new headquarters space. And it caps a chapter of growth for the agency, which opened a New York location three years ago, branched out to representing TV directors and into the podcast arena with an audio division. Amid Hollywood’s double strike of actors and writers, the agency laid off 60 percent of its assistants and three agents in late May.

Lincoln described Verve as an anchor tenant on the BA/SE campus, but did not specify how long the new lease would run. The agency’s 12 partners added in a joint statement, “This move is a celebration of the success we have shared with everyone who is a part of the Verve community and reflective of our strategic plans for continued future growth.”