ViacomCBS Elevates Alex Berkett to Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer Role

The expanded role for the veteran dealmaker "underscores our commitment to a unified strategy and corporate development team," says CFO Naveen Chopra.

Alex Berkett
Alex Berkett Courtesy of ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS has promoted veteran dealmaker Alex Berkett to the role of chief corporate development and strategy officer.

His previous title was executive vp, corporate development & strategy. Berkett will continue to report to ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra and to serve on the company’s senior leadership team and global inclusion advisory committee.

Chopra previously announced that the team of executive vp, strategic planning John Curbishley would join Berkett’s team to allow it to “take on an even broader set of core strategic decisions for ViacomCBS from content decisioning to product portfolio optimization to identifying future growth opportunities and more,” the CFO said in an internal memo obtained by THR.

“I am excited about this (promotion) as it underscores our commitment to a unified strategy and corporate development team under Alex, which I believe will be a tremendous asset for ViacomCBS as we continue to chart our future growth,” Chopra explained in the memo.  ”Alex has been with the company for over six years, and during that time he and his team have helped us identify, pursue and execute strategic growth opportunities, including acquisitions, partnerships, investments and joint ventures, across all of ViacomCBS’ businesses and geographies.”

In addition to playing a key role in the merger of Viacom and CBS, Berkett led such recent transactions, including the pending sale of Simon & Schuster, the divestitures of CBS Studio Center, Blackrock and CNET, as well as the acquisitions of advertising-supported streamer Pluto TV, Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico, Chilevision, Telefe in Argentina and a controlling stake in Miramax. He also worked on the formation of the SkyShowtime joint venture in Europe with Comcast’s Sky and the BET+ joint venture with Tyler Perry.

 

 

