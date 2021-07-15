ViacomCBS, Charter Strike New Carriage Deals, Including for Streaming Services

ViacomCBS, led by CEO Bob Bakish, and cable giant Charter Communications unveiled multi-year distribution agreements for the continued carriage of the media company’s broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks on Thursday.

The deal, financial and other terms of which weren’t disclosed, also covers the licensing of ViacomCBS’ suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin, for future distribution to Charter’s Spectrum customers.

“We are pleased to have reached a new deal to deliver ViacomCBS’ expansive portfolio of popular brands and premium programming for Spectrum audiences to enjoy, plus greater choice in how they consume our content,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. networks distribution at ViacomCBS. “Charter is a valued partner, and we look forward to deepening our long-standing relationship.”

Added Tom Montemagno, executive vp of programming acquisition for Charter: “These comprehensive agreements with ViacomCBS recognize the fast-changing pace of the subscription video business and provide us the flexibilities to adapt for the benefit of our customers while also furthering our strategic interests in the advanced advertising realm and aggregated video store concept with the addition of the streaming apps.”

“ViacomCBS and Charter also will expand their existing collaboration around addressable media and advanced advertising,” the companies said without immediately providing further details. “Others terms of the agreements were not disclosed.”