ViacomCBS, Comcast Strike Multiyear Carriage Deal

ViacomCBS and Comcast Cable said on Thursday that they have reached “comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS’ full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports programming to Xfinity customers.”

Financial terms of the multiyear agreement weren’t disclosed.

It includes renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’ TV networks, including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, Showtime and others, “in addition to extending the availability of ViacomCBS’ popular streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT, as well as expanding Comcast’s rights to include BET+,” the partners said.

“We are pleased to have reached new agreements that strengthen our long-valued partnership with Comcast,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. networks distribution at ViacomCBS. “ViacomCBS is a cornerstone content provider, and we look forward to serving millions of Xfinity customers with greater access to their favorite channels and programming from our leading brands.”

“ViacomCBS continues to be a great partner, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vp, consumer products & propositions at Comcast Cable.

Content will be discoverable via the Xfinity Voice Remote, the companies highlighted on Thursday. “X1 and Flex customers can access ViacomCBS programming by saying the name of a channel (like “CBS” or “BET” or “Showtime”) or streaming services (like “Paramount+” or “Pluto TV”) in the voice remote, or by saying the name of a desired title from the ViacomCBS channels or streaming services.”

Comcast is led by chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, ViacomCBS by CEO Bob Bakish and chair Shari Redstone.