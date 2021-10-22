Shari Redstone Pushes for ViacomCBS Where “You Can Be Your Authentic Self”

Ahead of ViacomCBS’ annual Inclusion Week, chair Shari Redstone told staff in a video message that “we want to be a place where you can be your authentic self and know that your voice is heard.”

In the video, shared with employees on Friday, she also said: “With our global reach, our platforms can connect the world and help to create a better and more inclusive future, one free of ‘otherisms’ like racism, sexism, antisemitism, ableism and more.”

The third annual Inclusion Week, the second since Viacom’s recombination with CBS Corp., will take place Monday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Oct. 29 and feature more than 60 virtual talks, sessions and interactive workshops. The company also said it is designed to “dig deep into the most relevant themes of the moment — anti-racism and allyship one year later, conflict and cooperation between Black and Asian communities, LGBTQ+ advocacy, vaccines and people of color, the media’s role in combating antisemitism and more.”

Among the global events are chats with president and CEO Bob Bakish and Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins, a session with actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown, conversations and discussions on “Gender Equity, LGBTQ Advocacy and Religious Tolerance,” “Women Behind the Lens,” “Intercultural Intelligence” and “Inclusive Storytelling to Spark Change.”

“Like you, I believe firmly that content can educate, inform and drive conversation,” Redstone emphasized in her video. “The events of the past couple of years have in many ways brought to a head injustices that are centuries old. We’re at a tipping point, and we need change now. Together, we can do our part toward making that happen.”

In that context, she mentioned that she was “so proud” that ViacomCBS was expanding its Content for Change initiative inspired by the work of BET to “challenge stereotypes and create meaningful change.”

Redstone highlighted that this and other initiatives focused on inclusion were truly a collaborative effort, “because it is together we make the decisions that matter regarding the stories that are told and how diversity is represented both on and off the screen.”