ViacomCBS Makes Paramount Shake-Up Official

The shake-up at Paramount is official.

Brian Robbins, who oversees Nickelodeon for parent company ViacomCBS, will add oversight of the famed movie studio. Jim Gianopulos, who has led Paramount since 2017, will step aside effective immediately, but serve as an advisor through the end of the year.

In addition, David Nevins will add oversight of Paramount Television Studios, with PTS chief Nicole Clemens reporting to him.

News of the executive shake-up first trickled out last Friday and over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said that the changes “will build on Paramount’s strong momentum, ensuring it continues to engage audiences at scale while embracing viewers’ evolving tastes and habits.”

“Brian is an expert at building powerhouse global franchises by leaning into the unique strengths of new and established platforms – including theatrical releases, streaming, linear, consumer products and more. With Brian drawing on his extensive experiences across animation and live action, and David overseeing Paramount Television Studios, we will build on Paramount’s incredible legacy and chart a new path for the studio,” Bakish added.

He continued, “Jim is a towering figure in Hollywood who has successfully led Paramount through an extraordinary period in the film industry. From the wild success of the A Quiet Place franchise to the Oscar-winning Rocketman to fan favorites like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, he has overseen the creation of films that have achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Jim for his leadership in establishing a revitalized Paramount.”