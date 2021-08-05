ViacomCBS Adds 6.5M Global Streaming Subs to Top 42M, Ad Revenue Jumps

ViacomCBS added about 6.5 million global streaming subscribers in its second quarter, driven by the Paramount+ service, which debuted such originals as iCarly and Paramount movie Infinite in the period, to reach more than 42 million global paid streaming users, the entertainment company said Thursday.

The company also reported an advertising revenue gain over the year-ago period, which had been hit by the coronavirus pandemic to record a decline to $1.93 billion after reaching $2.65 billion in the second quarter of 2019. “Advertising revenue grew 24 percent year-over-year, driven by CBS’ broadcasts of 2021 sporting events for which there were no comparable broadcasts in the prior-year period as a result of COVID-19, and an improved advertising market,” the company said.

The company, led by CEO Bob Bakish, shared the latest data in its earnings report for the three-months period ended June before the market open. In the first quarter, it had added 6 million paying streaming users to reach 36 million.

The firm’s global streaming revenue jumped 92 percent in the latest quarter, including an 80 percent gain in subscription and 102 percent improvement in advertising revenue, led by Pluto TV.

The firm was created in December 2019 via the recombination of Viacom and CBS Corp. Its paying streaming services are led by the former CBS All-Access, which showed this year’s Super Bowl, that beefed up and rebranded in the U.S. on March 4 as Paramount+, and Showtime OTT. They and smaller services had reached nearly 30 million global subscribers as of the end of 2020.

Advertising-supported streaming service Pluto TV also added users.

“In an overall challenging backdrop for streaming, we expect strong second-quarter net adds for ViacomCBS as increased content, international market launches and exclusive sports lead the way,” Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne wrote in his earnings preview report. “Offsetting higher top-line, however, is higher expected investment spend.”

He explained: “App download data combined with second-quarter international launches lead us to raise our second-quarter net adds estimates (from 4.5 million to 6.5 million) ahead of consensus. In particular, a full quarter in the U.S. of the new Paramount+ combined with solid programming and exclusive sports (including at Showtime) appear to have driven strong net adds despite the reopening and seasonal headwinds all streaming services are facing.”

Bakish has said that a $4.99-a-month version of Paramount+ with advertising, which launched in June following March’s launch of the $9.99 ad-free version, will appeal to more, including cost-sensitive, consumers.