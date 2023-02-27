Vice Names Bruce Dixon, Hozefa Lokhandwala Co-CEOs

Longtime company executives Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala will serve as co-CEOs of Vice Media Group.

The announcement comes days after Nancy Dubuc, who has served as CEO since 2018, stated she would be leaving the company. Dubuc’s departure came as the Vice, alongside many other media companies, faces “new headwinds in the marketplace,” as Dubuc noted in her Feb. 24 company memo. The company is exploring a potential sale or further investment.

Lokhandwala has been Chief Strategy Officer at VMG since October 2018 and previously served as a Managing Director in the Media Investment Banking Group at J.P. Morgan. Dixon has been Chief Financial Officer at VMG since 2021 and was previously CFO of VICE Studios. Before working at Vice, Dixon was Finance Director, Global Markets for BBC Studios, and Group Controller and Head of FP&A for Central Media Enterprises.

“Hozefa and Bruce are incredibly experienced and deeply talented executives who enjoy the full trust of VICE’s leadership team and Board, and are the right individuals to lead VICE forward. With their combined 10 years of experience at VICE, and their long commitment to the company’s brand, mission and operations, they’re perfectly positioned to guide the company through this next important stage of growth,” the Vice Board said.

“We’re both passionately committed to bringing the brand, business operations and creative spirit of VICE forward into the future, and we’re excited and grateful for this opportunity to continue to work closely with the Board and VMG’s exceptional management team. This is an era of tremendous change for media companies, and VICE’s unique brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content has never been more relevant. We look forward to building on its success as we chart the next exciting chapter for the company,” Dixon and Lokhandwala said.