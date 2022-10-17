Vice Media Reups Leadership Team Amid Sale Speculation

Vice Media Group is holding on to its team of top executives.

The media company announced Monday that Jesse Angelo will continue as president of global news and entertainment, while Cory Haik, the company’s chief digital officer since 2019, has been promoted to chief operating officer for news and entertainment. Morgan Hertzan, who joined in 2019 as executive vice president and general manager of television at VICE TV, has been promoted to president of global TV. Haik and Hertzan will continue reporting to Angelo.

“I’m incredibly proud of Jesse, Cory and Morgan for all they’ve done to make VICE the leading youth culture brand around the world, leveraging new platforms to accelerate the growth of our business and breaking through with innovative and groundbreaking content that appeals to young consumers everywhere. They’re proven leaders with a profound understanding of VICE’s unique brand and audience, and I expect all three of them to have an enormous impact on VICE’s future,” said VMG chief executive Nancy Dubuc.

Angelo also joined VICE in 2019 and has been leading the company’s news, digital and TV businesses as they’ve grown internationally, as well as content and growth development domestically.

In addition to working on VICE TV, Hertzan will also work on TV content licensing and partnerships across all of the media companies platforms, among other tasks. Haik will be charged with driving growth across the company’s brands, including VICE, Refinery29 and i-D.

“Cory has supercharged engagement and new platform innovation across our Publishing brands – Vice, Refinery29 and i-D – while Morgan has done an outstanding job revitalising VICE TV and making it one of the shining success stories in the US TV business. I’m excited to continue working with this team, which has been clicking together for over three years, to forge a holistic content strategy across all our consumer brands and distribution channels to drive continued audience and revenue growth,” he said.

The leadership team has been re-upped at VICE Media as reports swirl about the media company seeking a buyer. In May, CNBC reported that VICE Media had hired a banker to explore the possibility of a sale.