Vice Lays Off Digital, Refinery29 Employees Amid Change in Strategy

Vice Media began another round of layoffs on Thursday, with cuts impacting fewer than 20 people at Vice Digital and Refinery29, an individual with knowledge of the matter told The Hollywood Reporter.

In a memo to staff obtained by THR, Vice Media’s chief digital officer, Cory Haik, attributed the layoffs to a “global alignment” happening across the company.

“We’ve unfortunately had to say goodbye to some of our friends and colleagues today,” Haik wrote. “We wish them well and thank them for their dedicated service over the years.”

The layoffs come as Vice has been undergoing a change in strategy emphasizing videos and visual storytelling to target younger audiences.

“You can’t be a youth media company if you’re not focused on where the youth are consuming media,” Haik told The New York Times last month. “And more and more, that’s off-platform, that’s built-for-mobile.”

Under the leadership of CEO Nancy Dubuc, Vice has also explored going public via a special purpose acquisitions company. But according to a July report from The Information, Vice has struggled to raise additional funding amid concerns about its reported $2.5 billion valuation, which is already a marked decrease from its $5.7 billion valuation back in 2017.

Last year, Vice laid off 155 employees, with the cuts largely impacting the company’s digital teams.

(Disclosure: The author was employed by Vice between 2019 to 2020.)