Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso Upped to President Role

Marvel Studios veteran Victoria Alonso is taking on a new role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand.

Alonso has been promoted to president, physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production for Marvel Studios. She will work across Marvel’s entire slate of film and series, and will continue to report to co-president Louis D’Esposito. She previously held the title of executive vp production.

“Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first Iron Man,” said Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios and chief creative officer, Marvel and D’Esposito. “She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we’re thrilled that she’ll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future.”

Alonso joined Marvel Studios in 2006 as chief of visual effects and post production, and served as co-producer on Iron Man (2008), the film that launched the MCU, which would become the most successful film franchise in history. After serving in the same role for Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011) and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Alonso was promoted to executive producer on Avengers (2012), the $1.5 billion hit that took Marvel Studios to the new heights in terms of box office and global recognition. She has maintained that executive producer title on Marvel’s subsequent releases and will continue to do so on upcoming titles, which include Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

“When Louis first suggested I come to work with the team on Iron Man, I never could have imagined the adventure ahead, and as far as I’m concerned, it has only just begun!” said Alonso. “We have an absolutely incredible group of people who are bringing their many talents to the exciting slate of films and series we have on the horizon, and I’m especially thrilled about ramping up our studio’s animation efforts, which is a personal passion of mine. Look forward to more singing!”

In addition to her behind-the-scenes work, Alonso has emerged as a public-facing executive for Marvel, one who has spoken about the future of onscreen representation at the studio and who is known for bringing a mix of wit and inspiration to Marvel’s events. She was named to People en Español Magazine’s top “Poderosa” Most Influential Hispanic Women in 2019 and 2020 and has been featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 list multiple times.

Alonso hails from Buenos Aires and moved to the United States at age 19, working her way up in Hollywood as a PA to working at VFX effects company Digital Domain and eventually serving as VFX producer Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, Tim Burton’s Big Fish, and Andrew Adamson’s Shrek.