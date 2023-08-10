×
Victoria Garrick Browne Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

The TED Talk speaker hosts the podcast 'Real Pod' and is a mental health activist, especially for athletes as the Hidden Opponent founder.

Online content creator, podcaster and TED Talk speaker Victoria Garrick Browne has signed with UTA in all areas.

She is best known for her social media campaign #RealPost, and as a mental health advocate and a former USC volleyball player who has over 2 million social media followers. Garrick Browne also hosts the weekly podcast Real Pod, which has earned over 5 million downloads across audio platforms and featured guests like Katie Couric, Josh Peck, Rainn Wilson and Kerri Walsh-Jennings, among others.

In 2022, she sold out her first-ever live show at The Hollywood Improv theater. And as the founder and CEO of the mental health nonprofit The Hidden OpponentGarrick Browne has stood out as an outspoken advocate for athletes and their mental health.

And Garrick Browne has taken her mental health advocacy on the road, speaking at universities to help erase the stigma around the issue, especially for young athletes facing depression and other personal torments.

In the brand partnerships space, Garrick Browne has struck long-standing ties to top brands such as CVS Beauty, Buick and more. 

Garrick Browne will continue to be represented by Duncan Hedges at Hansen Jacobson and Narrative PR. 

