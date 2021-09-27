Village Roadshow Pictures CEO Bruce Berman Steps Down

Bruce Berman, chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is stepping down after 24 years with the company.

Village Roadshow said the “planned exit” comes as Berman looks for new opportunities in the film industry. “I am incredibly grateful to have been involved in the inception of VRP and the impact our films and franchises have had not only on popular culture but also on the craft of filmmaking. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists both behind and in front of the camera and look forward to taking the experience I have gained and transitioning it to the next stage in my career,” Berman said in a statement.

Berman oversaw movie projects like Warner Bros.’ Joker and the upcoming Matrix: The Resurrections project, and he will executive produce the next installment in the Mad Max franchise, Furiosa.

Added Village Roadshow Entertainment CEO Steve Mosko in his own statement: “Bruce was integral in helping to create Village Roadshow Pictures. He has done a great job building and maintaining our long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. and we are looking forward to seeing and supporting his next endeavor.”

Under the Village Roadshow Pictures banner, Berman also executive produced the Ocean’s franchise; Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One; Clint Eastwood’s Sully; and George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. He joined Warner Bros. Pictures in 1984 as vp of production and got his start in the motion picture business working with Jack Valenti at the MPAA.

Village Roadshow Pictures will continue developing and producing its own film content based on its vast library of IP as well as original ideas with leading filmmakers under the leadership of Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield, executive vp, feature film. Both executives will continue to report to Mosko.