Village Roadshow Loses Key Early Round In Legal Fight With Warner Bros.

Village Roadshow rolled the dice when it took its case against Warner Bros. over the allegedly botched release of The Matrix Resurrections out of arbitration to file a lawsuit.

That gambit went up in flames on Tuesday when its bid to pursue its breach of contract case was rejected. Just a day after Village Roadshow moved to fast track the litigation, a judge refused to allow the company to file a motion for a preliminary injunction, lift the stay on the litigation and get expedited discovery.

The court will next consider whether to compel arbitration, where the two sides were fighting before Village Roadshow decided to file suit.

Warner Bros. had stated on Feb. 14 in response to VREG’s filing: “This is a frivolous attempt by Village Roadshow to avoid their contractual commitment to participate in the arbitration that we commenced against them last week. We have no doubt that this case will be resolved in our favor.”

Village Roadshow had claimed Warners day-and-date release of Matrix Resurrections harmed future potential for the franchise by impacting its box office success in favor of promoting its parent company’s streamer HBO Max.

In its Monday filing, Village Roadshow alleged that it was excluded from co-financing or co-owning sequels or remakes to key franchises it had worked with Warner Bros. on in the past, including Sherlock Holmes, the Ocean’s series, Ready Player One, I Am Legend, Where the Wild Things Are and Yes Man.

“WB has publicly stated its intent to release half its films on HBO Max rather than through an exclusive theatrical release, and has indicated to Village Roadshow that at least some of those it intends to release initially on HBO Max are derivative works of Village Roadshow films,” wrote Village Roadshow, repped by attorney Mark Holscher.

More to come.