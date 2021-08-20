‘Virgin River’ Author Robyn Carr Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Prolific romance writer Robyn Carr, whose Virgin River novels were adapted for the hit Netflix drama of the same name, has signed with APA for film and TV representation.

Since Carr published A Virgin River Christmas in 2008, the Virgin River series has spanned 20 books and sold over 13 million copies after spending nearly 250 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

In its third season, Netflix’s Virgin River drama nabbed the top spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart with around 2.1 billion minutes of viewing between July 12 and 18 and another 1.27 billion minutes of watch time between July 19 and 25. The streaming drama stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson as it portrays Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles to a rustic Northern California town for a fresh start in her life and storybook romance.

The season three cliff-hanger just dropped on Netflix, ahead of speculation about a possible fourth season.

Reel World Management, the creative team behind Virgin River, has also received a straight-to-series order from Canada’s CTV and Crave TV platforms for Sullivan’s Crossing, a drama based in the Rockies and also inspired by a book series of the same name from Carr.

Besides the Virgin Book titles, Carr is known for her Grace Valley and Thunder Point book series. Her other fictional works include The Life She Wants, The Summer That Made Us and her 2019 novel The View From Alameda Island.

Carr is the recipient of the 2016 Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award by The Romance Writers of America. She continues to be represented in publishing by Liza Dawson Associates and attorney Tanya Mallean.