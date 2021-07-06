Vista Theatre Owner Says There Were Several Offers Before Quentin Tarantino

Vista Theatre owner Lance Alspaugh on Tuesday confirmed the news fans were hoping was true: Quentin Tarantino had purchased the iconic Los Angeles movie house.

The Oscar-winning writer-director revealed Monday that he purchased the Sunset Drive landmark. During an Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Tarantino also said that the single-screen movie theater will likely reopen later this year. It has been shuttered due to the pandemic. The news sent cinephiles in and around L.A. into a tizzy.

Alspaugh, the proprietor of the Vintage Cinemas group, which also includes the Los Feliz 3 and Village Theatres in Coronado, told the Los Angeles Times that he had indeed sold Tarantino the Vista.

“We’re pretty excited and happy about it,” Alspaugh described to the newspaper. “It seems like a good match. We’re looking forward to helping him bring his vision, helping him with that for an extended period of time. We’ll be there to try to participate and assist with that. It’s a win-win deal for everybody.”

Neither men in their separate interviews discussed the financial details of the transaction, but Tarantino assured fans the Vista would be an “only film” operation, just like his New Beverly Cinema. However, he added, “It won’t be a revival house. We’ll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. The New Beverly has its own vibe. The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. We’ll show older films, but it will be like you can hold a four-night engagement.”

The Vista Theatre opened on Oct. 9, 1923, showing both film and vaudeville acts. It seats 400 patrons.

Alspaugh also noted that beloved Vista house manager Victor Martinez, who is known for dressing in themed costumes for the current flick when he greets guests at the door, will remain on the job — an important detail, as several fans via Twitter wanted to know his fate when the news broke on Monday. “We’re going to be renovating the theater with Quentin and his team, and once the renovation is completed, it’ll reopen and, yes, Victor will retake his place there as the epic manager with Quentin,” Alspaugh assured.

Owner of the Vista since 1997, Alspaugh told the Times he felt it was the right time to sell and Tarantino was the ideal candidate — but that is not to say he has not had several suitors for the property.

“Over the years, I’ve had other people that have been interested, they’ve wanted to buy it,” said Alspaugh. “There was a company that wanted to turn it into a brewery, believe it or not, they had offered a fairly large sum of money to buy it and I didn’t want to do that. So I think that with Quentin’s background, his own love of film, I just think it’s a good deal for both parties. I think everybody’s happy about it.”