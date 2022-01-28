Disney Names Alexia Quadrani New Investor Relations Chief

The Walt Disney Company has named J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani as its new head of investor relations.

Quadrani, most recently managing director and senior analyst for J.P. Morgan’s U.S. Media Equity Research group for 14 years, becomes senior vp of investor relations at Disney, reporting to Christine McCarthy, senior executive vp and CFO.

“Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team,” said McCarthy in a statement.

Quadrani comes to a Hollywood studio under CEO Bob Chapek that is stepping up streaming TV investment and looking to a strong recovery in its theme parks business post-pandemic.

“It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the Company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives,” Quadrani said in her own statement.

Before joining J.P. Morgan, where she focused on entertainment, advertising and video game stocks, Quadrani worked at Bear Stearns as senior managing director since 1997. She holds an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.