Scotland’s Wardpark Film Studios Sold to Hackman Capital, Square Mile

Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management have acquired Wardpark Film and Television Studios, Scotland’s biggest film and TV studio campus.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the studio currently hosts the sixth season of the TV series Outlander, produced by Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures for Starz. All previous seasons of the drama filmed at the campus.

Hackman Capital earlier signed a deal with a London borough to build the UK city’s largest film and TV production centre, Eastbrook Studios London, in Dagenham, England. The Cumbernauld facility will retain its current management as Hackman Capital and its affilate The MBS Group acquire yet another film and TV studio campus in a bid to consolidate the global industry in studio services, equipment and technology.

The 14-acre Scotland campus offers around 200,000 square feet of studio space, including five sound stages, production offices and workshops. “We’re thrilled to be adding Wardpark Film and Television Studios to our distinguished portfolio and excited to be entering the Scottish production market,” said Michael Hackman, founder and CEO of Hackman Capital Partners, in a statement.

Recent studio deals for Hackman Capital and Square Mile Capital include buying Kaufman Astoria Studios, the New York City studio backlot and the original home of Paramount Pictures. Both studio operators also signed a deal with the city of Toronto to develop and operate the Basin Media Hub, a $250 million purpose-built film studio on an 8.9-acre waterfront site.

Hackman Capital as a U.S.-based property developer has already placed big bets on Los Angeles studio space amid the streaming boom. The owner of L.A.’s Culver Studios and New York’s Silvercup Studios has also signed a memorandum of understanding with The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Canada’s largest pension investment managers, to acquire a long-term lease at the former Downsview airbase in north Toronto for a film and TV studio development.