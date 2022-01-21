Longtime Warner Bros. Communications Exec Scott Rowe Launches PR Firm

Veteran Warner Bros. communications and marketing executive Scott Rowe has set up a new shop.

Rowe, who departed the studio last year after a 27-year run, has announced the launch of SRowe2000 Media where he’ll provide global clients across all industries with strategic communication, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution. He’s already at work with a number of clients in various industries including Premiere Digital, NATPE and a soon-to-be-announced tech start-up. He’s also currently serving as a PR consultant to Eric Strong for his bid for L.A. County Sheriff.

The launch announcement finds Rowe in a new role on his own after most recently serving as senior vp communications and domestic marketing for Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, managing media relations and communications for WB’s worldwide television distribution businesses, including its executives, marketing, and strategic and crisis communications. He also headed marketing for Warners Domestic Television Distribution, co-ran the TV group’s social media marketing team, produced the digital series titled Ratings Pop and WB Reflections, the latter of which featured internal and external voices speaking about equity and inclusion. He made many appearances over the years at key industry conferences and confabs, hosting, interviewing and presenting live in addition to serving as the host of the Promax’s State of Our Art.

His long tenure at Warner Bros. also includes a stint in corporate communications in the entertainment division where he was responsible for worldwide corporate and business press and media relations for WB, its subsidiaries and affiliate companies. His resume also includes a vp title in Worldwide Television Distribution Publicity for Warner Bros. Television. Prior to joining WB, Rowe spent seven years at Fox, working his way up through the ranks, including posts in Fox Broadcasting Company’s publicity department and Fox Inc.’s corporate communications office. He began his career in 1986 as a VIP tour guide on the 20th Century Fox Studio lot.