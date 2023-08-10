Warner Bros. Discovery Promotes Andrew Georgiou to President for U.K. and Ireland

Andrew Georgiou has been named head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s media business in the U.K. and Ireland. He also retains his position as president and managing director of WBD Sports Europe, which operates the company’s sports assets of Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the U.K. and Ireland, the company said on Thursday.

“The appointment sees him helm the company in the region with multiple TV channel brands, including Discovery, TLC, Quest, Quest Red, Really, Cartoon Network, Eurosport and the newly launched TNT Sports, as well as WBD’s streaming service Discovery+,” the company said. “He also has responsibility for consumer products, home entertainment and will support the local Warner Bros. theatrical business.”

Georgiou replaces Antonio Ruiz who the company said left a few months ago to return to Spain.

The latest executive reshuffle, part of continuing restructurings across the company that recently raised its target for cost savings after the merger that created the company to more than $5 billion, also comes a day after Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled that Priya Dogra was leaving the company. The move came less than 16 months after she was promoted to the role of president and managing director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Warner Bros.

Georgiou joined the company in 2019 as president of Eurosport, arriving from Lagardère Sports and Entertainment where he served as CEO. “He is known as a natural leader and team builder within the company and as a deal maker, not least for his role in striking the joint venture with BT Group that gave rise to TNT Sports, the U.K. and Ireland’s newest sports offering which ultimately will also become the new name for Eurosport in these countries,” WBD said.

Gerhard Zeiler, international president at the conglomerate, said: “Andrew has excelled at the business, being both commercially savvy and able to get things done. As we enter another important period during these transformative times for our broader business, I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Andrew to shape our path and best position our company for continued and longer-term success.”

Added Georgiou: “My expanded role in many ways mirrors the ambition of the company – to combine and grow our entertainment and sports offering together across our TV networks and streaming businesses. With TNT Sports now live on all linear platforms and Discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports in the U.K. and Ireland, and the (soccer) and rugby seasons kicking off, there could not be a better time to get started.”