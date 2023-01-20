Warner Bros. Discovery Names Former Scripps Networks Boss Kenneth Lowe to Board

Warner Bros. Discovery has named former Scripps Networks Interactive boss Kenneth Lowe to its board.

His appointment is effective April 2, and he will stand for election by shareholders at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders later this year.

Lowe served as chairman of the board, president and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive from its split with The E.W. Scripps Company in 2008 until its sale to Discovery in 2018. He served as president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company from 2000 until 2008. Prior to 2000, Lowe was chairman and CEO of Scripps Networks, where he built it into one of the fastest-growing and most successful creators of unique content and lifestyle brands for television. Lowe was also a member of the Discovery board of directors from March 2018 until the closing of the company’s acquisition of the WarnerMedia business in April of 2022.

“Ken is a widely admired media visionary with tremendous experience in building, integrating and growing global media businesses,” said Samuel Di Piazza, Jr., chair of the WBD board. “His impressive track record includes his distinguished tenure as a member of the Discovery, Inc. board during a period of transformation following the Scripps acquisition. WBD will benefit enormously from his wisdom, background and history of stewarding global media companies during a time of transition and opportunity.”

He added: “As the company looks to advance its strategic priorities, Ken’s entrepreneurial spirit, deep industry knowledge and distinctive insights into the WBD brands make him a uniquely valuable addition to the board.”

Lowe will be filling the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Robert Bennett on April 1.

“Dob Bennett has been a hugely valued advisor and partner to our board and to me on this exciting nearly two-decade journey of building Discovery, which culminated in our acquisition of the WarnerMedia business in 2022 to create WBD,” said WBD president and CEO David Zaslav. “I am enormously grateful to him for his steadfast support, contributions and guidance that helped pave this path of long-term value creation for our stockholders.”