Warner Bros. Discovery Sets India, Korea and SEA Leadership Team Under Clement Schwebig

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed Thursday its leadership team for India, Southeast Asia and Korea (INSEAK) under Clement Schwebig, who will serve as president and managing director for the region.

The announcement follows a similar set of appointments unveiled Wednesday for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which will be led by Priya Dogra, president and managing director for those regions. Both Schwebig and Dogra will report to Gerhard Zeiler, president of international for the newly merged entertainment giant.

“Our region will be structured with a territory focused approach to be more agile and locally relevant,” Schwebig said in an internal letter to staff. “At the same time, we will leverage our scale across the business and region to provide deeper expertise and greater efficiency. This means some functions will be in-country while others are regional.”

Discovery exec Jeeyoung Lee has been named general manager Korea, while HBO Max veteran Arjun Nohwar will head up India as GM (Megha Tata, who for years led Discovery’s suite of brands in India, is leaving the company). Shonali Bedi will lead affiliate distribution and digital partnerships for Southeast Asia, while also heading up business development and insights in the region. In Taiwan, Cindy Ma will lead affiliate distribution and advertising sales, while Yasmin Zahid, a three-year veteran of HBO/WarnerMedia affiliate distribution in the region is stepping down after a transition period.

On the content side — including programming, original production and acquisition, Schwebig reiterated that Warner Bros. Discovery we will operate three verticals, with Magdalene Ew heading up entertainment; Christopher Ho leading kids content; and Lynn Ng taking the lead on factual and lifestyle content, while also staying in her role as a head of content ops for the wider region.

In the executive roles spanning the whole e INSEAK region, Kurt Rieder will continue to lead theatrical distribution as well as being part of the international theatrical operations headed by Andrew Cripps; Jae Chang will continue to lead TV distribution and home entertainment; and Vikram Sharma will lead consumer products licensing, while also continuing to oversee advertising sales for Southeast Asia.

Jason Monteiro will head an Integrated Marketing team across INSEAK in addition to his coordination role for streaming services. He will manage marketing and creatives services across all lines of business, while working closely with the D2C marketing team, Schwebig said.

VP of group marketing, Athreyan ‘Auto’ Sundararajan, who led the marketing and creative teams of the legacy WarnerMedia businesses, is also departing the company.

“It is always difficult to see accomplished colleagues and friends leave, and I am so grateful for all their contributions to making our company the success it is today,” said Schwebig.

Schwebig said he will be working closely with the newly appointed INSEAK leadership team to finalize key priorities for the next 18 months.

He added: “I am extremely excited with the talent we have and the opportunities that lie ahead — from our streaming services HBO Go in Southeast Asia and discovery+ in India to the growth potential of the Kids space in India, our growing unscripted content output in Korea and what promises to be some of the biggest movies like Super Pets and Black Adam.”