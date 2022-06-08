Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Executive Team for Europe, Middle East, Africa

Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday unveiled the leadership team put in place to support Priya Dogra in her previously unveiled role as president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), excluding Poland.

The merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia closed in April.

“My focus has been to build a senior team that harnesses and balances the experience, perspective and talent from across the Discovery and WarnerMedia businesses,” Dogra said. “Each leader will be responsible for continuing the necessary transitions into new means of distribution and new forms of growth, as well as integrating our two organizations into one team, with one clear strategy and a common, respectful culture.”

The executive team will be responsible for Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined businesses in their respective territories, “working in close coordination with the company’s global functions across streaming, sport, U.S. programming and the studio and for each line of business, developing territory-specific strategies to drive growth and efficiencies,” the company highlighted.

Executives who will be part of Dogra’s leadership team and supporting general managers across the region include Antony Root, who continues his responsibilities for original production for HBO Max across EMEA, as well as original production for the WarnerMedia general entertainment channels in Germany, France and Spain, and Ragnhild Thorbech, who continues her responsibilities for programming and acquisitions for HBO Max EMEA.

Also, Vanessa Brookman continues as senior vp kids and family, EMEA and also takes on responsibility for Adult Swim across EMEA, with a dual reporting line to Michael Ouweleen, who leads Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang; Myriam Lopez-Otazu continues her responsibilities for guiding investment, planning and prioritization for the Discovery linear channels and discovery+ working closely with the territory GMs and coordinating with the US programming team; and Qaisar Rafique becomes lead for commercial strategy, expanding the role he played at Discovery to the broader portfolio.

As previously unveiled, Leah Hooper is serving as the regional lead for streaming for EMEA, sitting on the leadership team of CEO and president, global streaming and interactive JB Perrette and also “being an integral part of Priya Dogra’s senior team,” the company said.

Among key new roles in the region, Christina Sulebakk, who has served as general manager of HBO Max across Europe, becomes general manager, Nordics. And Antonio Ruiz becomes general manager, U.K. and Ireland. He was previously general manager for Discovery in Spain, France and Portugal.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has a rich portfolio of beloved brands and extraordinary content, Ruiz said. “I look forward to working with this talented team to grow our businesses and to play my part in helping build the next chapter of this outstanding company’s story.” Dogra added: “Antonio is a talented leader who brings extensive expertise across Europe, across disciplines and across lines of business including networks, streaming, games and sports. With his creative approach, strategic acumen and strong leadership skills, he will be a key driving force for our significant businesses in the U.K. and Ireland.”

Here is a look at other new key roles at Warner Bros. Discovery:

Alessandro Araimo becomes general manager, Italy, Spain and Portugal. He was previously executive vp and general manager for Discovery in Italy.

Pierre Branco becomes general manager, France, Benelux and Africa. He was previously country manager for WarnerMedia in France, Benelux, Middle East and Africa and head of affiliates and ad sales for EMEA.

Jamie Cooke becomes general manager, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Baltics, Middle East, Mediterranean and Turkey. He was previously country manager for Discovery across CEE and Middle East & Africa.

Hannes Heyelmann becomes general manager, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He was previously executive vp, programming for WarnerMedia across EMEA.

Meanwhile, the following executives have decided to step down, the company said: Sylvia Rothblum, country manager, Germany, Austria and Switzerland for WarnerMedia; Susanne Aigner, global senior vp & general manager, Germany, Switzerland, Austria & Benelux for Discovery; Thomas Ciampa, country manager for Italy, Spain and Portugal for WarnerMedia; Lydia Fairfax, senior vp commercial partnerships, EMEA for Discovery; David Fisher, vp advance advertising for Discovery.