Warner Bros. Discovery Lays Off Diversity Exec Karen Horne

Warner Bros. Discovery is laying off Karen Horne, a diversity, equity and inclusion executive, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Horne’s departure is not a result of cost-cutting measures, according to a memo sent by Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief global diversity, equity and inclusion officer Asif Sadiq, but is rather due to reorganization of the division, which is meant to focus more on “employee-related initiatives.” The DEI team will search for a new group vp to oversee North America and employee DEI initiatives and a new group vp internationally, resulting in an expansion of the team.

“Importantly, these changes do not alter our commitment to or our plans for pipeline programs and content-driven initiatives — these are fundamental pillars of our DE&I strategy and will continue to be areas of investment and focus,” Sadiq said in the memo.

However, the layoff comes amid a trend of departures from DEI positions in the industry. Earlier this week, Netflix disclosed that Vernā Myers, who worked on the company’s inclusion and diversity initiatives for the past five years, would be departing the company in September. She will be succeeded by her vp, Wade Davis.

Last week, Disney confirmed that Latondra Newton, the company’s chief diversity officer, would be leaving after a six-year run. The entertainment giant is searching for a new chief to fill her position.

Horne started at WarnerMedia in 2020 and has helped foster pipeline programs that give underrepresented communities access to the industry. Before WarnerMedia, Horne worked at NBC Entertainment and Universal Television Studios, where she was responsible for diversity initiatives, including starting the Late-Night Writers Workshop, which helped foster the talents of developing writers, including giving more women and men of color industry exposure.

The L.A. Times first reported the news of Horne’s departure.

Full Memo:

Dear DE&I Team,

It has been nearly a year since I assumed my role and began working with this incredibly talented and innovative global team. Together, we have made great strides toward creating and implementing a holistic diversity, equity and inclusion strategy that effectively serves WBD employees, our creative partners, diverse talent industry-wide, as well as consumers around the world.

I am proud of the work we have done and know that even more accomplishments and progress are ahead for us this year and in 2024. I want to share some news about how we are both growing and changing our team so that we most effectively serve the unique regional needs of employees.

We will now have designated leads who are tasked solely with employee-related initiatives in each region. This will enable our content program leads to have a truly global perspective when developing opportunities for diverse talent and increasing representation on screen and behind the camera, while ensuring the regional leads can focus on how we educate, empower, and engage our employees.

As a result of this new approach, Karen Horne, Senior Vice President of North America DE&I, who has a broad DE&I portfolio beyond employee-related initiatives, will be departing the company. As you know, Karen is a talented executive who is committed to our shared goals of creating an even more inclusive company and an accessible and equitable industry. I thank Karen for the important role she played in establishing a strong foundation while integrating the legacy companies’ teams and programs, and wish her the very best. We will begin a search shortly for a new group vice president of North America DE&I to oversee our employee-focused DE&I initiatives, and will be speaking to both internal and external candidates over the next several weeks.

Our international structure will follow a similar model. We are in the process of identifying a new group vice president to join our team. Niarchos Pabalis, Mona Malakooti, and the person who fills the open director position in EMEA will report to this new GVP. In addition to providing counsel to the regional leads and adding further expertise to our group, the GVP will work closely with me, Gerhard Zeiler, President, International, and his leadership team to promote increased engagement around programs for our employees.

Importantly, these changes do not alter our commitment to or our plans for pipeline programs and content-driven initiatives — these are fundamental pillars of our DE&I strategy and will continue to be areas of investment and focus. Grace Moss and Yvette Urbina will continue to report to me directly while working closely with the regional teams.

I will keep you updated as we identify leaders to fill these key roles in our new structure. In the meantime, thank you for your incredible dedication to our team and the important work we do. Please reach out with any thoughts or questions.

Best

Asif