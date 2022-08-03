Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for U.K. and Ireland

Warner Bros. Discovery’s new general manager for the U.K. and Ireland Antonio Ruiz has unveiled his leadership team across the combined business for the U.K. and Ireland.

Allan Stenhouse departs the team to join the international television distribution team at Warner Bros. Discovery, leading marketing and reporting to Robert Blair, president of international television distribution.

Meanwhile, here is a look at Ruiz’s team.

Katie Coteman will oversee ad sales, including advertising, digital ad sales, sponsorships and sport solutions, while Neil Marshall will be in charge of theatrical film distribution and local film production and acquisition.

Alison Morris handles TV licensing and digital home entertainment distribution, with Rachel Wakley overseeing retail, consumer products, physical home video, games, supply chain and experiences.

Alex Foley will oversee insights, strategy and retail planning, while Clare Laycock is focused on editorial, including local content production, programming and media planning, and Alex Lewis is in charge of marketing, creative services, brand partnerships, franchise management, social media and consumer PR.

“Further appointments, including an affiliate sales leader, will be announced in due course,” the company said.

“Since I became general manager for the U.K. & Ireland, I’ve been focused on defining our strategy and structure and today I am delighted to announce my new leadership team,” Ruiz said. “Both legacy companies house tremendous talent which makes me even more excited about the organization we are building for the future as we look to maximize our portfolio of brands, content, products and channels, along with our ambitions to deliver a hugely successful streaming business, in the U.K. and Ireland.”