Warner Bros. Discovery to Trade as “WBD” on Nasdaq as Filing Discloses New Merger Details

In its form S-4 filing with the SEC Thursday, Discovery Inc. outlined new details about its pending merger with WarnerMedia, including a period of time in late April when the deal talks nearly fell apart.

The Discovery-WarnerMedia merger began on Feb. 13, 2021, when Discovery CEO David Zaslav reached out to AT&T CEO John Stankey. Talks picked up in March, as Stankey and Zaslav hammered out details, the Newhouse family and John Malone were consulted, and boutique investment bank Allen & Co. was brought on as an adviser.

In late April, however, talks stalled. AT&T had set up a virtual data room where Discovery and its advisers could access financial data.

“On April 18, 2021, having determined that no material progress had been made between the parties with respect to relative valuations and other key deal terms, AT&T revoked Discovery’s and its advisors’ access to AT&T’s data room.” the filing states. “Also on April 18, 2021, a representative of LionTree had a call with Mr. Zaslav regarding the status of the proposed transaction and whether there was a path for continued engagement between the parties.”

Zaslav and Discovery CFO Gunnar Weidenfels would make their pitch to Discovery’s board, with multiple different projections of the combined company’s future prospects. The board would ultimately give the executive the green light to continue talks, and after Zaslav made Stankey a new offer, AT&T reinstated access to the virtual data room.

There were other hiccups, including negotiations with the Newhouse family over compensation for giving up preferred shares, discussions around Zaslav’s new contract, and whether AT&T would be willing to agree to not take higher offers for WarnerMedia from other parties, but ultimately the deal was sealed early in the morning of May 17, at AT&T’s Dallas, Texas headquarters.

The filing also detailed that the merged entity’s planned stock symbol will be “WBD” and that the stock will trade on the Nasdaq.

The form S-4 registration filed by Discovery and AT&T comes several months after Discovery unveiled, in May, a mega-deal to merge with AT&T’s WarnerMedia to create a new global media titan via a Reverse Morris Trust. The filing summarized some previously announced details, such as the deal terms, along with some new facts and color.

The combined firm will be led by Zaslav, 61, who signed a new contract keeping him in place until at least 2027, as the company announced earlier this year. Zaslav, who joined the company behind such cable networks as the Discovery Channel, TLC and OWN in 2007, was previously also unveiled as one of Discovery’s six board designees for Warner Bros. Discovery, along with Discovery’s biggest shareholder John Malone and two representatives of its other big shareholder, Advance/Newhouse, namely Steve Miron and Steven Newhouse.

AT&T will get to name seven board members, including the chairman, as the telecom giant’s shareholders will own a 71 percent stake of the combined company. The company said those other director nominees would be named in coming months.

Discovery is bringing on former top Disney executive and his “old friend” Kevin Mayer to consult on the future of streaming at the company as it moves closer to the planned merger with WarnerMedia, Zaslav said earlier this month.

WarnerMedia owns the likes of the Warner Bros. studio, HBO and streaming service HBO Max, as well as the Turner cable networks, including CNN, TNT and TBS. Discovery’s reality TV-heavy properties also include HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet.

In the filing, Discovery shared internal WarnerMedia projections that revenue at its businesses would rise from $28.2 billion in 2020 to $45 billion in 2025.

“We think together, the combination makes us the best media company in the world,” Zaslav said in announcing the deal, noting that the combined firm would spend $20 billion on content. “We will be one company, one culture, one mission: great stories, great content that entertains people in every country around the world.”