Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Executive Team for Nordics

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled its management team for the Nordics, led by Christina Sulebakk, who was appointed general manager of the business in June.

Among key appointments, Pil Gundelach Brandstrup will take lead responsibility for content and planning across the region, while she will also continue to serve as content lead for Denmark. Magnus Vatn, responsible for Norway, Axel Eriksson (Sweden) and Katja Santala (Finland) will continue as country content leads, with Lina Friman continuing to head up planning, reporting to Gundelach Brandstrup.

“The Nordics is a highly developed media market, and Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the leading media businesses in the region, reaching millions of people every day with high-quality content and products,” said Sulebakk. “In the past few months, I have had the pleasure of meeting so many talented people, and I am confident that WBD will grow into an even stronger corporation in the years ahead.”

She concluded: “The potential is extremely exciting,” adding that her team would “support me in delivering continued growth for WBD in the Nordics.”



Among other key appointments, Roni Patel will be in charge of content licensing; Kasper Kryger will be responsible for advertising sales business in the region; Jesper Steenberg will oversee the new consolidated distribution team; Tore Fredrik Dreyer will head up distribution for theatrical, games and home entertainment; while Jessie Ross Skarvad will be responsible for marketing and publicity of theatrical, games and home entertainment; and Morten Johannessen will continue to oversee the sports operation across the Nordics.

Francois Simonetta, reporting into WBD’s global brands and experience team, will continue to oversee consumer products for the region, working closely with the Nordics leadership team.

“Rebecca Rørmark has decided to explore new opportunities, but will be heading up marketing of our Discovery channel portfolio, trade marketing for HBO Max and publicity during a period of transition,” the company said.

Also leaving the company will be Sanny Ekstrand, senior vp, operations, who has worked with the business since 2018, and Johan Mannerhill, general manager, Nordics for home entertainment & games.



The company also said that a head of finance, operations, research and insights would be appointed shortly for the Nordics region. “Legal, people and culture and corporate communications will be announced at a later stage,” it added.