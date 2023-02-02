Warner Bros. Discovery Names Rebecca Rormark Head of Streaming Marketing for EMEA

Warner Bros. Discovery has promoted Rebecca Rørmark to the newly created role of senior vp, head of streaming marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The company said on Thursday that the Oslo-based executive, who has served as vp, marketing and PR for WBD since 2021, would report to Patrizio Spagnoletto, global chief marketing officer for direct-to-consumer.

WBD is preparing for the launch of a global streaming platform that will combine HBO Max content with favorites from Discovery+. The service is scheduled to launch in the U.S. and Latin America this year before rolling out in Europe from 2024. Rørmark will “lead the evolution of the streaming brands, growth of the subscriber base and marketing preparations for the launch of the enhanced streaming product,” the company said.

Rørmark first joined Discovery Networks Norway in 2013. Her marketing remit expanded to cover all the Nordics in 2017. She ran marketing for Discovery’s Dplay in the Nordics since 2015 and oversaw its rebrand to launch Discovery+ in 2021. She has previously also worked with such brands as Netflix, Fox, National Geographic, Nickelodeon and MTV.

“I feel very privileged to be joining this incredibly talented team at such a crucial time in our business, as we work together towards launching an enhanced streaming service that will deliver the best of what Discovery+ and HBO Max have to offer,” said Rørmark. “Consumers are craving great content, ease and consolidation, and I believe we will deliver what they are looking for with our enhanced product.”