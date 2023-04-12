×
 
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Slides After Max Streaming Rebrand

Shares in the Hollywood studio fell by nearly 6 percent after executives unveiled a new streaming reorganization plan.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and JB Perrette, President & CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Games, onstage during a Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming Press Event at Warner Bros. Studios on April 12, 2023 in Burbank, California.
Team Max: Casey Bloys, Kathleen Finch, David Zaslav and JB Perrette. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO

Stock in Warner Bros Discovery slid on Wednesday after the Hollywood studio unveiled Max, its refreshed streaming service that combines programming from both the original HBO Max streaming service and Discovery+. 

Shares in WBD fell by 87 cents, or just under 6 percent, to $14.00 after executives unveiled the plan to reorganize its flagship streaming service.

The company’s stock opened trading on Wednesday at $15.07, ahead of a press event in Los Angeles for the unveiling of Max, set to launch on May 23, as a more mainstream streaming offering to consumers beyond the core HBO audience.

Related Stories

JB Perrette
Business

HBO Max Renamed as Max

HBO Max
Business

HBO Max Relaunch: The Open Questions Ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery's Next Pivot

The newly-combined streamer Max, which follows the $43 billion merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery last year, aims to better compete against Netflix and Disney+ in the online video arena.

WBD will hope that shares in the studio will rebound when investors digest new programming for the Max service, which includes  Harry Potter and The Conjuring TV shows, a new Game of Thrones spinoff based on author George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas and a new Big Bang Theory spinoff. 

To date, WBD has 96.1 million streaming subscribers across HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+. The company has not broken out its subscriber numbers per service, even as Discovery+ will remain a standalone service.

Shares in rival streaming services also had a down day on Thursday. Netflix saw its stock fall by $7.18, or just over 2 percent, at $331.03, while Walt Disney, which has pivoted away from linear TV with Disney+, had its shares fall by $2.48, or around 2.5 percent, to $97.94.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad