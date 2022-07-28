Warner Bros. Discovery Taps Asif Sadiq as Chief Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Warner Bros. Discovery has found its head of diversity and inclusion, filling one of the last top executive roles at the David Zaslav-led company.

Asif Sadiq has been named chief global diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the company, reporting to Zaslav and WBD chief people officer Adria Alpert Romm. Sadiq was most recently head of diversity, equity and inclusion, international for WarnerMedia.

In his new role he will lead the company’s DE&I strategy and team, expanding and building on the initiatives that were in place at Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia before the merger.

He will also chair what the company is calling its Business Diversity Council and Creative Diversity Council.

The business council will include leaders from WBD’s sports, games, technology, revenue, and corporate groups and will oversee enterprise-wide diversity programs for employees.

The creative council “will help ensure that DE&I is woven into the development, production and distribution process,” the company says. The creative council’s members will include HBO chief Casey Bloys; Warner Bros. TV Group chief Channing Dungey; Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group; Warner Bros. film chiefs Pamela Abdy and Mike DeLuca; and U.S. networks head Kathleen Finch.

“Having diversity of thought, ideas and experiences is so critical to the success of any business, especially a creative company like Warner Bros. Discovery. We want our employees to be able to thrive as their authentic selves, while using the power of storytelling to not only entertain audiences around the world, but also open minds and inspire action. And I can think of no better leader than Asif to ensure that we champion the most thoughtful and impactful diversity, equity and inclusion program,” said Zaslav in a statement. “He brings an impressive track record of success at WarnerMedia and beyond, and his vast experience internationally makes him the ideal candidate to build and lead a truly global team and impactful DE&I strategy.”