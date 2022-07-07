Warner Bros. Discovery to Sell Knoxville Office In Latest Cost-Saving Effort

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed plans to sell off its office complex in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“Following a detailed evaluation, we have made the decision to sell our office building in Knoxville,” studio CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said in an internal memo to employees obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Knoxville headquarters was picked up by then Discovery after it obtained Scripps Networks Interactive in 2018. After closing a $43 billion merger in April to create Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly-merged studio is now sorting out its return-to-office plans for its workforce as the pandemic wanes.

Led by CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery is also looking to trim some $3 billion in cost-savings following the close of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery in April.

The studio assured Knoxville employees that they will eventually be relocated to new office building in the city.

“The employee population in Knoxville is much smaller than the current space accommodates and with the addition of hybrid working options, we can reap the benefits of selling a building which we do not fully utilize,” Wiedenfels said. (Variety first reported on the Thursday memo.)

A copy of the internal memo follows:

Hi everyone,

As we continue to shape our new company and establish a strong foundation for success, one of the areas we are reviewing is our real estate footprint.

Following a detailed evaluation, we have made the decision to sell our office building in Knoxville. The employee population in Knoxville is much smaller than the current space accommodates and with the addition of hybrid working options, we can reap the benefits of selling a building which we do not fully utilize.

We plan to relocate our Knoxville operations and employees to a new leased office space, with an anticipated move date of June 2023. We expect that there will be a variety of working arrangements as a result of this change – some roles may be hybrid, and some may be fully remote.

As part of our commitment to be open and transparent, we are communicating with you early – the building is not yet up for sale – and many details still need to be worked through. We do not know the location of the new office but will share more information when these decisions are made. During this period, there will be no changes to the daycare, wellness, and cafe facilities at the current Knoxville site; we’ll share more about services in the new space once we have confirmed the location.

I understand that there is a lot of change at the moment, and I appreciate your ongoing hard work and commitment. We will continue to keep you updated as we progress, and if you have any questions, please contact our manager.

Best,

Gunnar