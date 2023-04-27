Warner Bros. Discovery Inks Exclusive Content Partnership with Viacom18 for India

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming plans in India have come into focus. The studio unveiled a multi-year deal Thursday with Viacom18 that will make the Indian entertainment giant’s JioCinema streaming platform the new online home of thousands of hours of film and TV content from HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros.

WBD content was previously licensed in India by Disney’s Star TV, but that deal expired in March. WBD and Viacom18 say their new partnership, which begins in May, includes exclusive content rights across digital and linear. And users will be able to watch HBO Original, Max Original, and Warner Bros. Television series on JioCinema on the same day as their US release.

The deal includes current and future seasons of HBO’s globally acclaimed series such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, and returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands are incredibly popular across India, and we are pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring our premium HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content to local fans,” said Clement Schwebig, WBD’s president of India, Southeast Asia and Korea. “This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms, and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole.”

Also featured as part of the agreement are highly anticipated HBO Original series including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer and The Regime. In addition, HBO’s esteemed series and documentaries, including Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl and Veep, will be available for users.

Max Original series including, And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, and The Flight Attendant, highly anticipated premieres such as Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spinoff The Penguin, and Duster, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well as much-loved Warner Bros. Television series like East New York and Gotham Knights are also part of the offering.



Feature films are also part of the grab bag. Future Warner Bros. blockbuster movies and the studio’s vast film library, including the Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and DC Universe movies, as well kids animation titles like Dexter’s Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids will also be available on JioCinema.



