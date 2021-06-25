Film Buffs Rejoice: Warner Bros. Reopens Expanded Studio Lot Tour

I beelined it straight for Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume. Other guests at the media preview for the reopening of the expanded Warner Bros. studio lot tour were taken aback by the (impressive) Tumbler from the Christopher Nolan Batman series, but this old nerd soul wanted to pay respects to the legendary Superman actor whose films I watched endlessly on VHS (yes, even Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. I was a kid. I didn’t know any better).

Technically, the suit on display was from Superman III, but it was still glorious. Beside Reeve’s Superman costume was Michael Keaton’s suit from 1989’s Batman and on the other side, Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman costume from the classic ’70s TV show. Pure nerd heaven.

Yes, there were truly some awesome sights to be held as Warner Bros. is once again welcoming guests back to the iconic Hollywood studio lot in Burbank, which like so many theme park-related businesses, had been shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic.

However, guests can once again visit starting Saturday. The condensed media preview on Thursday was highlighted by the new Storytelling Showcase, which celebrates Warners Bros.’ 100 years of movie-making history (seeing Jack Warners’ phone and phone book with Walt Disney’s number listed was remarkable).

There was also the new Friends exhibit at Stage 48, an expansion of the Central Perk Cafe where actress Maggie Wheeler, who played the iconic Janice, stopped by for its christening. “The show has changed my life in so many different ways,” she said. “To be a part of something that means so much to so many people … it’s an incredible blessing.” And yes, she broke out a bit of Janice to the great delight of the crowd.

Last — but my favorite — was the hall celebrating DC superheroes and the Harry Potter franchise. There, several props and costumes were on display, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze costume from Batman & Robin, which actually did look extraordinarily uncomfortable (but then I remembered he made $25 million for the bomb, so I didn’t feel too bad).

From Harry Potters’ screen-used glasses and wand, along with the Sorting Hat (which actually tells visitors which Hogwarts house they will be assigned) to all the costumes from the Zack Synder superhero films, among so much more, it’s all enough to make fans’ knees weak — mine were, but I managed to gather my strength to stroll through the massive Warners gift shop guests will end up in at the conclusion of the tour.