Warner Bros. Sued Over ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Day-and-Date HBO Max Release

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group sued Warner Bros. on Monday for breach of contract over the studio’s decision to release Matrix Resurrections simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.

The lawsuit escalates growing hostility between those in the movie industry who stand to make millions of dollars through big theatrical releases and major media companies that have turned to prioritize growing their streaming services.

“WB’s sole purpose in moving the release date of The Matrix Resurrections forward was to create a desperately needed wave of year-end HBO Max premium subscriptions from what it knew would be a blockbuster film, despite knowing full well that it would decimate the film’s box office revenue and deprive Village Roadshow of any economic upside that WB and its affiliates would enjoy, especially as compared to a 2022 exclusive theatrical release,” states the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Village Roadshow alleged the non-industry practice caused Matrix Resurrections, which was slated to be released in 2022 but was moved up by Warner Bros, to underwhelm at the box office. The blockbuster sequel has grossed only $37 million domestically compared to nearly $750 million by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is also a sequel to a blockbuster franchise and was released around the same time.

Village Roadshow seeks an unspecified amount in damages, accounting of all of Warner Bros.’s earnings over Matrix Resurrections, including the value earned by using the movie to steer subscribers to HBO Max, and an order forcing the studio to consult with it for distribution plans in the future.

WarnerMedia, parent company of Warner Bros., in 2021 released all of its movies on HBO Max on the same day they were released in theaters in a bid to grow its subscriber base as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated Hollywood’s shift away from movie theaters. The streaming service hosted the movies for a month before they returned to following the typical distribution procedure.

WarnerMedia’s move sparked a backlash from top talent and partners of Warner Bros., including Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and Tenet director Christopher Nolan, who denounced the plan in 2020 and called HBO Max “the worst streaming service.”

WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar admitted that he rushed the day-and-date plan, even if he stood by the strategy, saying last September at the Code Conference: “I will be the first one to say, and the responsibility rests on my shoulders, that, in hindsight, we should have taken the better part of a month to have over 170 conversations — which is the number of participants that are in our 2021 film slate.”