Warner Music Quarterly Financials Rise as Digital Revenue Jumps 19 Percent

Warner Music Group, home to the likes of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, reported higher fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.

Net income for the latest period rose from $1 million to $30 million.

Before the market open, the music major also posted a 22 percent increase in revenue for the latest quarter, ended on Sept. 30, to $1.38 billion, with growth in both recorded music and music publishing operations. Digital revenue jumped 19 percent in the period to $926 million, also thanks to emerging streaming platforms, such as TikTok and Peloton.

In recorded music, major sellers included Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Ava Max, Cardi B and the Hamilton original cast recording.

Said Warner Music CEO Steve Cooper: “Music is essential to billions of people across the globe. But now, more than ever, great talent needs help to cut through the noise. By delivering for new artists and songwriters, returning superstars, and global legends, we’ve also delivered outstanding results in 2021.”

He added: “Looking to 2022, we’re excited to release incredible new music from the world’s hottest artists and most influential songwriters. We’re also planning innovative moves and collaborations that will strengthen our leadership position across a vast universe of opportunities, in both the digital and physical worlds.”

Added acting CFO Lou Dickler: “Our strong fourth-quarter results put an exclamation point on an outstanding year. Even as certain revenue was impacted by COVID, the strength and resilience of our music propelled us to double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in 2021. As the possibilities for music continue to evolve, we remain focused on delivering shareholder value through our financially disciplined investment strategy and positioning ourselves for the next wave of growth.”

Having acquired the company in 2011 for $3.3 billion, Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries owns the majority of Warner Music, which had its stock market debut in 2020.

Competitor Universal Music Group’s shares jumped in their stock market debut on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange in late September as French conglomerate Vivendi used the music powerhouse’s listing to cash in on a bounceback of the music sector thanks to a boom in streaming revenue. Vivendi will retain a stake of about 10 percent in the music major for a minimum period of two years.

Asked on Monday’s call about Universal Music’s IPO, Cooper argued that “Universal’s IPO is good news … specifically because it has put content in a brighter spotlight and it has made the investor community more aware of the opportunities … of the music sector.”

In his opening remarks, Cooper said the company was feeling good about its competitive situation in the “new golden age of music” and added that the company would look to continue growing its market share through investments. He signaled growth via mergers and acquisitions was possible, such as via purchases of music publishing catalogs, but they would come with financial discipline. “We are very selective,” he said. “We are certainly not going to be one of the lemmings going over a cliff by spending unwisely.”