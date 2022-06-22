Warner Music Group CEO to Step Down in 2023

Warner Music Group CEO Stephen Cooper will leave the media company next year.

In an SEC filing on Wednesday, WMG, home to the likes of Cardi B. and Bruno Mars said it “has begun planning for the succession” of Cooper, who will continue to serve as CEO until his replacement is found and appointed.

Cooper, who is also a boardroom director, has served as CEO of WMG since 2011 when he was hired by chairman Edgar Bronfman Jr. A turnaround expert, Cooper previously served as vice chairman and member of the office of CEO at MGM and before that had been involved in high-profile business overhaul efforts, including those at then scandal-ridden energy giant Enron and KrispyKreme Donuts.

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, WMG, which also has top artists like Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa in its stable, posted record digital music revenues secured from social media and streaming platforms like Spotify and TikTok.

Emerging music artists increasingly break out on social media platforms like TikTok before being signed by the major music labels like WMG, while other platforms like Facebook and Instagram are increasingly using music as content, offering additional revenues.